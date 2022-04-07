SafeInsure Reaches Market Capitalization of $38,375.08 (SINS)

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 33.8% higher against the US dollar. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $38,375.08 and $6.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00014190 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000346 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000243 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001200 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 22,495,690 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

