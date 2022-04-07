Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Salarius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Salarius Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Salarius Pharmaceuticals.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on SLRX shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Salarius Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLRX. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 77.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25,992 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 13,374 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 502.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 71,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.38. 135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,321. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.61.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

