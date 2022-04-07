salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,959 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 589.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $1.42 on Thursday, reaching $199.40. The company had a trading volume of 92,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,266,153. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $184.44 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.23.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $41,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total value of $90,750.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,957 shares of company stock valued at $28,093,253 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

