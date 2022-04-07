Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.
NASDAQ:SAL opened at $56.90 on Friday. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12 month low of $40.10 and a 12 month high of $59.90. The firm has a market cap of $163.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.97 and its 200-day moving average is $53.66.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.30%.
In other news, EVP Todd J. Rubino sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $56,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.88% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 1,007.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $438,000. 23.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Salisbury Bancorp (SAL)
- 3 Best Home Improvement Retailers to Turn to Now
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.