Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Downgraded by HSBC

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SAXPY. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sampo Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sampo Oyj from €44.00 ($48.35) to €43.00 ($47.25) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Sampo Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Get Sampo Oyj alerts:

SAXPY opened at $24.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.86. Sampo Oyj has a 12-month low of $20.18 and a 12-month high of $27.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Sampo Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SAXPY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.