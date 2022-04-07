Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Downgraded by HSBC

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2022

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPYGet Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SAXPY. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sampo Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sampo Oyj from €44.00 ($48.35) to €43.00 ($47.25) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Sampo Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

SAXPY opened at $24.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.86. Sampo Oyj has a 12-month low of $20.18 and a 12-month high of $27.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.