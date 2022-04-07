SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Shares Gap Up to $16.04

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.04, but opened at $16.50. SandRidge Energy shares last traded at $16.22, with a volume of 10,578 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on SandRidge Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $594.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.47.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 22,976 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,105,336 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,380,000 after acquiring an additional 273,915 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 558,034 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 141,188 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 9,946.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. 14.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

