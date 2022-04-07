Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a C$14.75 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SSL. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold to a buy rating and set a C$9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold to a buy rating and set a C$10.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Cormark dropped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.90.

Shares of TSE SSL opened at C$10.55 on Wednesday. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.86 and a 1 year high of C$11.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.33. The firm has a market cap of C$2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.57.

Sandstorm Gold ( TSE:SSL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$37.60 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

In related news, Director David Awram sold 99,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.72, for a total value of C$867,968.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 558,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,869,694.99. Also, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.65, for a total value of C$382,635.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$272,948.85. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 238,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,053,884.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

