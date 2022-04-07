Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.40.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SGMO shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of SGMO opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.42. Sangamo Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $12.83. The stock has a market cap of $906.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.51.

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.36 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.04% and a negative net margin of 161.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,662,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,472,000 after buying an additional 372,615 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 83,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 168,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

