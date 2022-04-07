Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.67.

SRPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $88.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.20 and a 200 day moving average of $81.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 1.30. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $101.24.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $201.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.48 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 59.67% and a negative return on equity of 69.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -5.15 EPS for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

