SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY) Raises Dividend to $0.80 Per Share

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share on Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This is a boost from SBM Offshore’s previous dividend of $0.23.
Shares of SBM Offshore stock opened at $15.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.74. SBM Offshore has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $19.40.
About SBM Offshore (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SBM Offshore (SBFFY)
- Analog Devices Raises Its Long-Term Growth Targets
- 3 Stocks Institutional Investors Can’t Get Enough Of
- RPM International Puts The Reversal Into Higher Gear
- 3 Best Home Improvement Retailers to Turn to Now
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SBM Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBM Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.