ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ScanSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ScanSource presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.50.
Shares of SCSC opened at $32.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.22. ScanSource has a one year low of $24.89 and a one year high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $838.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.55.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,898,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,839,000 after purchasing an additional 105,537 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,126,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,985,000 after purchasing an additional 58,397 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 893,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,341,000 after purchasing an additional 26,423 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 690,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,221,000 after purchasing an additional 75,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 583,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,459,000 after purchasing an additional 22,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.
ScanSource Company Profile (Get Rating)
ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ScanSource (SCSC)
- 3 Stocks Institutional Investors Can’t Get Enough Of
- Analog Devices Raises Its Long-Term Growth Targets
- RPM International Puts The Reversal Into Higher Gear
- 3 Best Home Improvement Retailers to Turn to Now
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.