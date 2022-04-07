ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ScanSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ScanSource presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of SCSC opened at $32.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.22. ScanSource has a one year low of $24.89 and a one year high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $838.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.55.

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $864.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.55 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that ScanSource will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,898,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,839,000 after purchasing an additional 105,537 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,126,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,985,000 after purchasing an additional 58,397 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 893,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,341,000 after purchasing an additional 26,423 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 690,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,221,000 after purchasing an additional 75,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 583,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,459,000 after purchasing an additional 22,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Company Profile (Get Rating)

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

