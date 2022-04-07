Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €8.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) received a €8.00 ($8.79) price target from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 45.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($7.69) price target on Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($9.89) price target on Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.30 ($8.02) price target on Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €8.80 ($9.67) price target on Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €5.90 ($6.48) price target on Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €7.42 ($8.15).

Shares of SHA opened at €5.49 ($6.03) on Tuesday. Schaeffler has a twelve month low of €11.30 ($12.42) and a twelve month high of €16.74 ($18.40). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is €6.76.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

