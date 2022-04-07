Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) PT Lowered to €185.00 at Barclays

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from €200.00 ($219.78) to €185.00 ($203.30) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SBGSY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €180.00 ($197.80) to €175.00 ($192.31) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €150.00 ($164.84) to €160.00 ($175.82) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.40.

Shares of SBGSY stock opened at $31.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $40.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.61.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

