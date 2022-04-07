Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 460,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,321,000 after acquiring an additional 49,187 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 577.9% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,727,000 after buying an additional 130,410 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 46,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 9,173 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 173,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,064,000 after buying an additional 5,444 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $4,077,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHM opened at $74.41 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $69.78 and a 52 week high of $83.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.47.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.