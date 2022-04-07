Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Shares Down 8.6%

Science 37 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) shares dropped 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.36. Approximately 10,826 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 235,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.78.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNCE. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Science 37 during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Science 37 during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Science 37 during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Science 37 during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Science 37 during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Science 37 Inc provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc, formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

