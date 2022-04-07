Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.800-$7.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.35 billion-$7.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.61 billion.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Science Applications International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Science Applications International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.86.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $91.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $96.50.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $325,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $376,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.