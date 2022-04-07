Scirocco Energy Plc (SOLO.L) (LON:SOLO) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.85

Shares of Scirocco Energy Plc (SOLO.L) (LON:SOLO – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 2 ($0.03). Scirocco Energy Plc (SOLO.L) shares last traded at GBX 1.85 ($0.02), with a volume of 5,186,798 shares traded.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63.
Scirocco Energy Plc (SOLO.L) Company Profile (LON:SOLO)
