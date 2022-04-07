Scot Christopher Fredo Sells 2,269 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 2,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $101,083.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Scot Christopher Fredo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CarGurus alerts:

On Friday, February 25th, Scot Christopher Fredo sold 3,580 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $139,620.00.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Scot Christopher Fredo sold 626 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $21,910.00.

CarGurus stock opened at $41.63 on Thursday. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.87.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $339.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.91 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 11.48%. CarGurus’s revenue was up 123.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CARG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarGurus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered CarGurus from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on CarGurus from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 31.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,197,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,237 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 23.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,120,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,266 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,815,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,975 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at $37,553,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at $35,806,000. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus Company Profile (Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.