Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Holdings Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 87.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,510 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Sealed Air by 637.5% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 7,735 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 94,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEE opened at $66.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.69 and a 200-day moving average of $64.09. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $44.95 and a one year high of $70.72.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 378.45% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.93.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

