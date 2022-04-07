SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.43.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SeaSpine in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on SeaSpine from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th.
SPNE opened at $11.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.36. The company has a market cap of $419.79 million, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.19. SeaSpine has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $22.97.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPNE. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 12.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 96,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 10,896 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 16.3% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 74,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,423 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 2.3% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 719,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 15,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the third quarter worth about $4,874,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SeaSpine Company Profile (Get Rating)
SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.
