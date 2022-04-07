Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $886.74 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $886.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $877.78 million to $895.70 million. Selective Insurance Group reported sales of $798.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full year sales of $3.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $4.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $867.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.40 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 11.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIGI opened at $88.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.82. Selective Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $73.21 and a 52-week high of $92.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.05 and its 200-day moving average is $80.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

