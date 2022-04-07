SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SelectQuote by 71.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,615,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760,908 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,061,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,340 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,595,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in SelectQuote in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,588,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SelectQuote by 168.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 874,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after buying an additional 548,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

Shares of SLQT opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.15, a quick ratio of 10.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average is $8.02. SelectQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

SelectQuote ( NYSE:SLQT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($1.43). The business had revenue of $194.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.67 million. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SLQT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $13.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup cut SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered SelectQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.69.

About SelectQuote (Get Rating)

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.