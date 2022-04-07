Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) PT Lowered to $63.00

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ST. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.22.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $48.59 on Thursday. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $47.99 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.38.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $934.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 16.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,168,000 after purchasing an additional 280,996 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,370,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,452,000 after buying an additional 32,414 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

