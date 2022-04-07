Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Receives $12.80 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $2.22. The stock had a trading volume of 367 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,220. The company has a quick ratio of 30.38, a current ratio of 30.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.96. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $15.12.

Sensei Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:SNSE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Equities research analysts forecast that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $26,291.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Peyer purchased 19,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $102,358.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 300,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,246.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNSE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 175.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,000,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after buying an additional 636,856 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $2,721,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 93.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 132,169 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 1,538.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 101,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth $740,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

