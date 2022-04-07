Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.60

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.60 and last traded at $31.27, with a volume of 160616 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.23.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SJR shares. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.67.

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.0791 dividend. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,888,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,548 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 53.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,545,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,287,000 after buying an additional 4,001,945 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 36.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,836,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,944,000 after buying an additional 2,633,262 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 5.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,349,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,978,000 after buying an additional 483,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,424,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,687,000 after buying an additional 508,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

