Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.31

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.31 and traded as low as C$5.01. Shawcor shares last traded at C$5.07, with a volume of 211,448 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCL. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities lowered shares of Shawcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shawcor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.33.

The stock has a market cap of C$357.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.98.

Shawcor ( TSE:SCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$266.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$252.13 million. On average, analysts predict that Shawcor Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shawcor Company Profile (TSE:SCL)

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

