Shell (LON:SHEL) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 3,000 ($39.34) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SHEL. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,551 ($33.46) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,400 ($31.48) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 2,570 ($33.70) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 2,125 ($27.87) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,580.22 ($33.84).

Get Shell alerts:

Shares of LON SHEL opened at GBX 2,106 ($27.62) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81. The company has a market capitalization of £159.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.79. Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 1,833.40 ($24.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,142 ($28.09). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,987.11.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.42%.

In related news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of Shell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($26.75), for a total transaction of £3,876,000 ($5,083,278.69).

About Shell (Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.