Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Shares Gap Down to $34.03

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.03, but opened at $33.18. Shinhan Financial Group shares last traded at $33.13, with a volume of 640 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shinhan Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.43 and its 200-day moving average is $32.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 8.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 137,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 83,884 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,536,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,817,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,201,000 after acquiring an additional 58,003 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 46,215 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 33,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

