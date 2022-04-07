Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Provident Financial (LON:PFG)

Provident Financial (LON:PFG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.26) price objective on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Thursday, March 24th. raised their target price on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.75) to GBX 318 ($4.17) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.75) to GBX 318 ($4.17) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.38) target price on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 342.75 ($4.50).

Shares of LON:PFG opened at GBX 290.70 ($3.81) on Thursday. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of GBX 3.55 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 383.80 ($5.03). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 299.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 331.35. The company has a quick ratio of 20.04, a current ratio of 20.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.11. The firm has a market cap of £737.69 million and a P/E ratio of -6.74.

In related news, insider Neeraj Kapur sold 23,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 292 ($3.83), for a total value of £69,712.08 ($91,425.68).

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

