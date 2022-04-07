Sicart Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 700 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Edward Jones upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.83.

Home Depot stock opened at $298.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $294.99 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $331.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.90 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.97%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

