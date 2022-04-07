Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Price Target Cut to €185.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €195.00 ($214.29) to €185.00 ($203.30) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SIEGY. Zacks Investment Research raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Societe Generale raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €141.00 ($154.95) to €129.00 ($141.76) in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.75.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $64.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.06. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $89.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.03.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SIEGY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.6665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.68%.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

