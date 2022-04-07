Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) General Counsel Sells $70,280.00 in Stock

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) General Counsel Mary Christina Thomson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $70,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mary Christina Thomson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 4th, Mary Christina Thomson sold 2,000 shares of Sierra Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $59,560.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Mary Christina Thomson sold 2,000 shares of Sierra Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $58,000.00.

SRRA opened at $38.25 on Thursday. Sierra Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $38.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.46. The stock has a market cap of $905.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Sierra Oncology from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd.

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

