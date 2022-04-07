Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) General Counsel Sells $70,280.00 in Stock

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) General Counsel Mary Christina Thomson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $70,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Mary Christina Thomson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 4th, Mary Christina Thomson sold 2,000 shares of Sierra Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $59,560.00.
- On Wednesday, January 26th, Mary Christina Thomson sold 2,000 shares of Sierra Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $58,000.00.
SRRA opened at $38.25 on Thursday. Sierra Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $38.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.46. The stock has a market cap of $905.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.57.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Sierra Oncology from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd.
Sierra Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.
