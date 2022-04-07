Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) & Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) Head to Head Review

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) and Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sify Technologies and Outbrain, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sify Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Outbrain 0 0 2 0 3.00

Outbrain has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 114.29%. Given Outbrain’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Outbrain is more favorable than Sify Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sify Technologies and Outbrain’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sify Technologies $327.63 million 1.67 $20.84 million N/A N/A Outbrain $1.02 billion 0.59 $10.99 million N/A N/A

Sify Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Outbrain.

Profitability

This table compares Sify Technologies and Outbrain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sify Technologies 7.16% 28.72% 9.95% Outbrain 1.08% 32.43% 5.25%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.8% of Sify Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of Outbrain shares are held by institutional investors. 77.0% of Sify Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 76.6% of Outbrain shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Sify Technologies (Get Rating)

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through five segments: Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, network managed, application to person, unified communication as a service, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices. The Data Center Services segment provides co-location services; and managed data center services, such as storage and back-up management, performance monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and management, network availability, server load balancing, managed shared firewall, web server log reporting, and remote and smart hands services. The Cloud and Managed Services segment offers IT infrastructure and transformation services; cloud computing services; remote and onsite infrastructure management services that manages and supports customer operating systems, applications, and database layers; and delivery platforms, managed security, and domestic and international managed services. The Technology Integration Services segment provides data center build, network integration, information security, end user computing, and collaborative tools and solutions. The Applications Integration Services segment offers online assessment, web development, supply chain solutions, content management, and sale of digital certificates; sale, implementation, and maintenance of industry specific application; e-learning, and process and automation services; and operates web portals. The company was formerly known as Sify Limited and changed its name to Sify Technologies Limited in October 2007. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Chennai, India.

About Outbrain (Get Rating)

Outbrain Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online content recommendation platform worldwide. It offers Outbrain Engage, a product suite for media partners that provides personalized feeds and data-driven recommendations, as well as a solution to maximize user engagement. The company's Outbrain Engage solution also includes a web-based dashboard to manage and control various aspects of the platform, including content, formats, sources, frequency, and categories of ads delivered on their properties, as well as monetizes the content through customized data-driven advertising. It also provides Outbrain Amplify, a product suite for advertisers that provides an open web platform that helps users to connect with audiences on premium digital properties. The company's Outbrain Amplify solution also provides advertisers with access to ad inventory that support various formats, including text and image, video, interactive carousel, app install, and other forms of direct response; and ads optimized for engagement. Outbrain Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

