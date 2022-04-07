Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on SGML. Bank of America began coverage on Sigma Lithium in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Sigma Lithium from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Sigma Lithium from C$17.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday.
SGML opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. Sigma Lithium has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $17.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.60.
About Sigma Lithium (Get Rating)
Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
