Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SGML. Bank of America began coverage on Sigma Lithium in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Sigma Lithium from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Sigma Lithium from C$17.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

SGML opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. Sigma Lithium has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $17.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 37,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,037,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after buying an additional 37,543 shares in the last quarter. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

