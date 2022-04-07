Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $24.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.53, but opened at $16.50. Sigma Lithium shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 153 shares traded.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Sigma Lithium from C$17.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sigma Lithium in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Sigma Lithium from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,714,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium in the third quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Sigma Lithium by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,037,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after acquiring an additional 37,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.45.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGML)

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

