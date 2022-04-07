Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Price Target Cut to $105.00

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 56.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SIG. Citigroup increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.71.

SIG stock opened at $66.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.26. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $54.38 and a 12-month high of $111.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.51.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 51.76% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $398,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $1,616,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,939 shares of company stock worth $3,720,612 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $417,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

