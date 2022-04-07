Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.49% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.39.
Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $127.86 on Thursday. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $111.30 and a 52-week high of $171.12. The stock has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.79 and its 200 day moving average is $146.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,039,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,598,275,000 after buying an additional 1,181,872 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,869,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,778 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,332,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,408,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,289 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,468,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,310,000 after acquiring an additional 693,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,526,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,247,000 after purchasing an additional 250,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.
Simon Property Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
