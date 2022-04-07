Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.39.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $127.86 on Thursday. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $111.30 and a 52-week high of $171.12. The stock has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.79 and its 200 day moving average is $146.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,039,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,598,275,000 after buying an additional 1,181,872 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,869,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,778 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,332,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,408,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,289 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,468,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,310,000 after acquiring an additional 693,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,526,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,247,000 after purchasing an additional 250,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

