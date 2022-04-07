Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

SMPL opened at $40.21 on Thursday. Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $30.98 and a twelve month high of $43.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.67. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 60.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,901,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,305,000 after acquiring an additional 88,056 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,386,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,927,000 after buying an additional 59,700 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,324,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,339,000 after purchasing an additional 373,500 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 0.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,032,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,406,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,038,000 after purchasing an additional 48,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

