Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Releases Earnings Results

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Simply Good Foods updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

SMPL opened at $40.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.93 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.67. Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $30.98 and a twelve month high of $43.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

SMPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

