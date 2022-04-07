Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $38.40, but opened at $41.00. Simply Good Foods shares last traded at $41.20, with a volume of 1,581 shares.

The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.92 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

SMPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.67. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.56.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

