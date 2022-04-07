Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Trading Up 4.2% Following Strong Earnings

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $49.79 and last traded at $49.79. Approximately 704 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 125,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.80.

The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on SLP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 15,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $735,047.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $786,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,073 shares of company stock worth $2,085,827 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 625.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.43 and a 200-day moving average of $45.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.61 and a beta of 0.26.

About Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.