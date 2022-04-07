Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGF) Trading Up 1.3%

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF – Get Rating) shares were up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.09 and last traded at $4.09. Approximately 17,734 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 203% from the average daily volume of 5,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average of $3.77.
About Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGF)
