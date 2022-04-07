Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Shares of SHI stock opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $27.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.51 and its 200 day moving average is $22.85. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a $1.571 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This is an increase from Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s previous annual dividend of $1.53. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 28.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 138,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 30,736 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the third quarter worth about $611,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the third quarter worth about $426,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 91.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

