Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Shares of SHI stock opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $27.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.51 and its 200 day moving average is $22.85. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a $1.571 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This is an increase from Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s previous annual dividend of $1.53. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.41%.
About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (Get Rating)
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (SHI)
- 3 Stocks Institutional Investors Can’t Get Enough Of
- Analog Devices Raises Its Long-Term Growth Targets
- RPM International Puts The Reversal Into Higher Gear
- 3 Best Home Improvement Retailers to Turn to Now
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.