Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders. Its product candidate includes RVT-101 which is in different clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. Axovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get Sio Gene Therapies alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Sio Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink cut Sio Gene Therapies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIOX opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. Sio Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $51.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.34.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts predict that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prosight Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 493,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 237,093 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 39,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $2,367,000.

About Sio Gene Therapies (Get Rating)

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sio Gene Therapies (SIOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sio Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sio Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.