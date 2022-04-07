Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Receives $7.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SIRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

In related news, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $349,206.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $333,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,220,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215,670 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,302,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,073,000 after acquiring an additional 140,112 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,102,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546,729 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,231,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,333,000 after acquiring an additional 199,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth $55,236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIRI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.52. 260,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,619,092. The company has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. Sirius XM has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $7.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.27.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 54.26% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

Sirius XM Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.