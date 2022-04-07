Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €148.70 by Baader Bank

Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €148.70 ($163.41) price objective by research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.99% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €183.00 ($201.10) price target on shares of Sixt in a report on Friday, April 1st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €170.00 ($186.81) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($186.81) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Monday, March 7th. Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($178.02) price objective on shares of Sixt in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €195.00 ($214.29) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €163.96 ($180.17).
Sixt stock opened at €121.90 ($133.96) on Tuesday. Sixt has a 12 month low of €103.70 ($113.96) and a 12 month high of €170.30 ($187.14). The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €137.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is €144.56. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07.
Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.
