Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Price Target Lowered to SEK 105 at Barclays

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from SEK 111 to SEK 105 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from SEK 110 to SEK 90 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVKEF opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $16.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average is $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The company has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.91.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SVKEF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) had a net margin of 44.27% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB engages in the provision of corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It also provides asset management and life insurance service. The company operates through the following segments: Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management and Other.

