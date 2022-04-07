Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 134.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,472,000 after acquiring an additional 178,175 shares in the last quarter. Palmer Knight Co boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 138,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 11.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 5.1% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 203,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,554,000 after buying an additional 9,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 85,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $3,684,093.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Greenberg acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.23 per share, with a total value of $2,867,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 153,501 shares of company stock valued at $6,646,593. Corporate insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SKX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $38.63 on Thursday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $55.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.76.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.