Skillsoft Corp. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Skillsoft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Skillsoft’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Get Skillsoft alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Skillsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Skillsoft from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Skillsoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skillsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SKIL opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. Skillsoft has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $12.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKIL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Skillsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Skillsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in Skillsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Exor Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Skillsoft by 272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 1,155,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,506,000 after buying an additional 845,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skillsoft by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 11,211,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,061,000 after buying an additional 1,300,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

Skillsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Skillsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.