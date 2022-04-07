Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. Skillsoft updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:SKIL opened at $5.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Skillsoft has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $12.88.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,958 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 21,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $517,000. 40.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKIL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Skillsoft from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Skillsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Skillsoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Skillsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

